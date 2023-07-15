Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav’s net worth and monthly income

Mumbai: It’s been just a day ever since popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav made a grand entry as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and he has already become the talk of the town, stirring up a wave of excitement among ardent BB fans and viewers.

With his energetic presence inside the Salman Khan-hosted show, the show’s dynamics have undergone a thrilling transformation, leaving the audience more excited. Elvish’s fans are curious to know about his financial standing, including his impressive net worth and other earnings, given his massive popularity on social media and YouTube.

YouTube And Instagram Fan Following

Elvish Yadav, who started his YouTube channel in 2026, has 10.8M subscribers on the video streaming platform. He has 6.2M followers on Instagram.

Elvish Yadav Net Worth 2023

According to various reports, net worth of Elvish Yadav is Rs 2 crores.

Elvish Yadav Monthly Income

Reportedly, his monthly earnings are nothing short of astounding, ranging between an impressive Rs 8-10 Lakhs. Sources of his income are — YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Adsense, as well as brand promotions and sponsorships.

As the show walks forward, anticipation builds around the potential shifts and transformations that will take place inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 with Elvish Yadav’s presence. With his dynamic personality and unique perspective, it seems like his entry promises to shake up the dynamics of the show, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the exciting twists and turns that lie ahead.