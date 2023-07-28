Bigg Boss OTT 2: Finale date, prize money, TOP 3 & more

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss OTT 2 inches closer to its highly-anticipated finale, the excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch. With each passing day, the show’s intriguing twists and turns have made it even more captivating, leaving viewers eagerly speculating about who will secure a spot in the coveted top 3 and eventually emerge as the winner of the season.

As the air is thick with anticipation, fans are yearning to know every detail about the grand finale, from the exact date of the finale, finalists and of course, the much-anticipated prize money that awaits the ultimate victor. Scroll down to read all details.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants (Twitter)

The finale of BB OTT 2 was earlier scheduled to take place in July last week itself. However, due to skyrocketing TRPs of the show, host Salman Khan announced the two-week extension pushing the finale date to August 2nd week. So, the grand finale might take place on August 12th or 13th. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers yet.

Top 3 Finalists

According buzz on Twitter and predictions by various social media pages, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani or Jiya Shankar are likely to reach top 3.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Runner-up

It is being either Abhishek or Elvish will lift the trophy and Jiya might walk home with runner-up title as she is a popular TV face. Only time will tell.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Prize Money

In LiveFeed recently, we saw Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan discussing about the prize money of the winner. During their fun conversation, Manisha says, “Mein agar show jeeti toh mein tere ko 25 mein se 5 lakh dungi…vaise bhi tujhe paise ka zaroorat nahi hai. Agar tu jita toh mujhe 25 lakh mein se 12 lakh dedena..mera property ho jaayefa Mumbai me phir..” To this Abhishek replies, “Hmmm..theek hai.”

It seems like the prize money of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is Rs 25L. It can be recalled that Divya Agarwal, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 too took home the same prize money in 2021.