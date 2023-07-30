Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shocking Elimination Shake the House!

Mumbai: As the highly anticipated Ticket to Finale task unfolds, the excitement in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house reaches a fever pitch. Contestants are leaving no stone unturned to secure a spot in the grand finale. The task has instilled in them a fierce competitive spirit, resulting in intense drama and unexpected alliances.

To add to the drama, two beloved female contestants are on the chopping block, facing the terrifying prospect of elimination. The housemates and fans have been left anxious and emotional by the uncertainty surrounding their fate.

The shocking elimination

In a recent update, the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house saw a major upset as Aashika Bhatia was evicted from the show. Aashika, who entered as a wild card contestant only a few weeks ago, captivated viewers with her charisma and charm. Her eviction has sparked a massive internet backlash, with fans expressing their displeasure and questioning the fairness of her eviction.

Contestants Who Have Been Nominated

Aashika Bhatia

Manisha Rani

To survive each elimination round, the contestants must face their deepest fears and play strategic games in a race against time and fate. Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to keep fans glued to their screens, eager to witness the unfolding drama inside the house.