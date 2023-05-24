Bigg Boss OTT 2: First poster is OUT; Check premiere date here

Mumbai: The much-anticipated return of Bigg Boss OTT has fans buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the launch of the second season. The digital version of Bigg Boss made its debut in 2021 and now it is returning with a bang after hiatus of one year. The show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, will begin in June second week. It will stream on Voot and Jio Cinema.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 First Poster

Building up the anticipation, the makers have unveiled the first look of Bigg Boss OTT 2, sending fans into a frenzy. Jio Cinema unveiled the first poster of BB OTT 2, triggering a wave of anticipation and speculation among loyal viewers. The poster features a striking image of Salman Khan, exuding his signature charm and charisma, indicating that the upcoming season promises to be a power-packed extravaganza. Check it out below.

Jio Cinema announced Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 with Salman Khan as host in their June month programme.



As the first poster of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 makes its way across social media platforms, fans are buzzing with excitement. Hashtags related to the show and the iconic host are already trending.

Approached Contestants Full List

Several popular celebrities from the industry are rumoured to take part in the second season. List includes:

Sambhavna Seth

Anjali Arora

Paras Arora

Pooja Gor

Jiya Shankar

Zaid Darbar

