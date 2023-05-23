Bigg Boss OTT 2: First teaser details out, check here

Mumbai: The highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT 2 is arriving soon with a bang. From the celebrity contestants list to the premiere date and the first look at the controversial house, fans are curious to know every detail about the show. Superstar Salman Khan will be hosting season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT which will stream on Jio Cinema and Voot.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Teaser

According to the popular social media page Bigg Boss Tak, the first teaser video for BB OTT 2, featuring Salman Khan and popular singer-rapper Raftaar, is likely to be released today during IPL Qualifier 1. With the anticipation reaching a fever pitch, fans can’t wait to catch a glimpse of the drama, entertainment, and thrilling surprises that await them in this latest edition of the show.

Bigg Boss OTT, an extended version of the immensely popular television reality show Bigg Boss, made its debut in 2021 with a digital twist. The first season received an overwhelming response, captivating viewers with its unique concept and engaging content. Divya Agarwal won the first season of BB OTT.

Now, the show is ready to return with a fresh set of 10 contestants who will be competing against each other for fame, fortune, and the coveted title season 2’s winner.

