Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan’s comment on Jiya Shankar’s skin irks netizens

Mumbai: The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is making waves and has the nation abuzz after it began with a bang on June 17. From Bollywood celebrities and TV stars to social media influencers, the latest season of the most highly anticipated show has an incredible list of contestants. With an eviction having happened already, and some arguments in last night’s episode, all eyes are on what will follow!

From drama to controversy, a lot is happening in the BB OTT 2 house. But it looks like Abhishek Malhani’s latest comment is sending the media into a frenzy mode.

A clip making rounds on social media, shows Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan talking about Jiya Shankar’s skin tone.

In the video, Aaliya Siddiqui can be seen saying, “Abhi gora hai, Pooja ji bhi hai, Jiya bhi hai.” To this, Abhishek says, “Jiya make up utrega toh tab pata chalega.” He further says, “Maine dekha tha, jab makeup utaara tha toh bahaut different hai.” Check out the video below.

I was clear about supporting #FukraInsaan after today's episode but after seeing this sorry I will rethink this but I an sure it's either fukra or #JiyaShankar

Let's see who does good 👍 bit so far both disappointed me 🫡#BiggBossOtt2pic.twitter.com/Z6KPDmjk3S — krish ☆ (@Krish_says_) June 18, 2023

Although it seems harmless in the clip, netizens have started a debate on why someone would talk about skin color.

On the contrary, people are also implying that there’s nothing wrong with what he’s saying.

An eviction within 24hrs of the premiere and now this? It sure is evident that this year of Big Boss OTT will be full of twists and drama! Now will it be a good season or bad? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.