Bigg Boss OTT 2: Full list of contestants, photos

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants List

Several interesting names from the entertainment industry are popping up on internet. Here’s full list of approached contestants, as per insiders close to the show.

1. Sambhavna Seth



2. Pooja Gor



3. Anjali Arora



4. Jiya Shankar



5. Poonam Pandey



6. Rajeeev Sen



7. Zaid Darbar



8. Munawar Faruqui



9. Fahmaan Khan



10. Aditya Narayan



11. Faisal Shaikh



12. Awez Darbar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is likely to arrive in June. Not Karan Johar, but superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the second season of the digital version of Bigg Boss that will air on Voot.

Reportedly, Bhaijaan has even shot the first introduction promo of BB OTT 2 on Saturday.

