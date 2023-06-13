Bigg Boss OTT 2: List of 7 female contestants, see photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT, the digital edition of the popular reality show, is all set to captivate audiences once again with its second season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is set for its grand premiere on June 16 and the pre-production works are currently under full swing. It will stream on Voot and Jio Cinema.

As the excitement builds up, fans are eager to know more about the contestants who will be locked inside the iconic Bigg Boss house. Several names of the celebrities are doing rounds on internet who are likely to take part in the show.

Like every year, Bigg Boss OTT 2 too is expected to feature a diverse group of talented and strong-willed female contestants who are ready to bring their personalities and strategies to the forefront. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the seven female contestants who are all reportedly geared up to create waves in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Female Contestants List

1. Sapna Gill

2. Jiya Shankar

3. Ayesha Singh

4. Falaq Naaz

5. Palak Purswani

6. Manisha Rani

7. Anjali Arora

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.