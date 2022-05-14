Bigg Boss OTT 2: Hyderabad’s Baseer Ali confirmed to take part?

Mumbai: As Lock Upp season 1 got concluded, reality show fans are already waiting for their daily dose of entertainment. And we an exciting update coming in for the telly audience. Reportedly, the makers of India’s biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss are planning to launch the second season of OTT version soon. Yes, you read that right.

If the latest reports that are surfacing online are to be believed, Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by Karan Johar is on cards and we will get to see an interesting ensemble of contestants this year too. Earlier, we have informed you Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar and Awez Darbar have been approached by the makers of BB ott 2.

Baseer Ali in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

And now, we have got our hands on another update. A report in Telly Chakkar says Splitsvilla Season 10 winner and model Baseer Ali might be part of the show as the makers have approached him. However, there is no confirmation on the same so far.

Baseer had once expressed his love for Bigg Boss during his interview with India Forums. ‘It is my goal to be a part of Bigg Boss,’ he said. This has left his fans wondering if went to drop a major hint about his stint in BB OTT 2.

