Bigg Boss OTT 2: intense nominations stir up drama, who faces eviction

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Published: 31st July 2023 12:07 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2: intense nominations stir up drama, who faces eviction
Bigg Boss Ott-2 (Instagram)

Mumbai: The excitement in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house peaked during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when host Salman Khan gave the contestants a reality check. When it came time for the elimination, the tension skyrocketed, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats. Aashika Bhatia was ultimately eliminated based on audience votes, leaving the housemates emotional and the game more intense than ever. 

BookMyMBBS

The New Nomination Task – Four Contestants in Danger Zone 

The drama in the house did not end with Aashika’s eviction. According to the most recent live feed reports, a new nomination task was completed, putting four contestants in jeopardy. 

  • Manisha Rani 
  • Avinash Sachdev 
  • Jad Hadid 
  • Bebika Dhurve  

As we wait for the official announcement, speculations about who will be the next to leave the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house abound. 

MS Education Academy

The Safe Zone contestants 

As danger approaches for some, relief washes over others. The contestants who are safe from the nominations this week.

The unpredictable nature of Bigg Boss OTT 2 keeps the housemates on their toes. 

The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are bound to change dramatically as the housemates prepare for another elimination. The eviction of any of the nominated contestants may result in unexpected alliances, rivalries, and new strategies. 

As fans wait for the official announcement of this week’s eliminations, speculation and excitement grow. The drama and emotions in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are reaching a fever pitch, and viewers are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the grueling nomination process.

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Published: 31st July 2023 12:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button