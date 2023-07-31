Bigg Boss OTT 2: intense nominations stir up drama, who faces eviction

Mumbai: The excitement in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house peaked during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when host Salman Khan gave the contestants a reality check. When it came time for the elimination, the tension skyrocketed, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats. Aashika Bhatia was ultimately eliminated based on audience votes, leaving the housemates emotional and the game more intense than ever.

The New Nomination Task – Four Contestants in Danger Zone

The drama in the house did not end with Aashika’s eviction. According to the most recent live feed reports, a new nomination task was completed, putting four contestants in jeopardy.

Manisha Rani

Avinash Sachdev

Jad Hadid

Bebika Dhurve

As we wait for the official announcement, speculations about who will be the next to leave the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house abound.

The Safe Zone contestants

As danger approaches for some, relief washes over others. The contestants who are safe from the nominations this week.

Abhishek Malhan

Elvish Yadav

Jiya Shankar

Pooja Bhatt

The unpredictable nature of Bigg Boss OTT 2 keeps the housemates on their toes.

The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are bound to change dramatically as the housemates prepare for another elimination. The eviction of any of the nominated contestants may result in unexpected alliances, rivalries, and new strategies.

As fans wait for the official announcement of this week’s eliminations, speculation and excitement grow. The drama and emotions in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are reaching a fever pitch, and viewers are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the grueling nomination process.