Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar buys luxurious BMW X3 – Price inside

Mumbai: Jiya Shankar, best known for her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2,’ remains a television sensation. Jiya’s journey has been captivating, from her friendship with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan to her impressive acting career. Now, following her eviction from the reality show, Jiya has lavishly gifted herself with an item that is difficult to overlook.

An Extravagant Gift:

Jiya Shankar has lavished herself with an extravagant gift following her eviction from the Bigg Boss house. The actress, who has graced our screens with her captivating presence, decided to celebrate her success with a gleaming BMW X3 worth a whopping 86 lakhs.

Jiya Shankar can be seen at the showroom, excitedly unveiling her new possession, the BMW X3, in an Instagram video that has gone viral. Her radiant smile and obvious pride reflect her joy at reaching this remarkable milestone.

Jiya Shankar’s journey through various television serials such as Queens Hain Hum and Love by Chance has now taken a stylish turn as she treats herself to the epitome of luxury – the BMW X3.

Jiya Shankar’s post-“Bigg Boss OTT 2” life has taken an opulent turn with the addition of a stunning BMW X3. Her incredible journey continues to inspire her fans as she achieves well-deserved success and reaps the benefits of her efforts.