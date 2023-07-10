Bigg Boss OTT 2: Know how much Jad Hadid is charging per day

Mumbai: Amidst the buzz surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 2, one contestant who has been managing to captivate the audience’s attention since day 1 is none other than Jad Hadid. Known for his charismatic persona and magnetic charm, Jad Hadid has emerged as one of the most hyped and beloved participants of the popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan.

With his interesting personality and ability to connect with both viewers and fellow contestants, Jad has become a favorite among fans. But do you know how much this Lebanese model is charging for his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Jad Hadid’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 Remuneration

According to a report in Filmibeat, Jad Hadid is charging Rs 40K per day in BB OTT 2. He is reportedly charging more than Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan.

Salaries of other contestants are yet to be disclosed.

Speaking about the show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is now in its 4th week. Salman Khan has recently announced the show’s extension for two more weeks. Cyrus Broacha has been reportedly eliminated from the house and now only eight contestant are left in the race.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.