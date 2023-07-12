Bigg Boss OTT 2: Name, pic of 2nd wildcard contestant; She is...

Mumbai: The news of Bigg Boss OTT 2’s extension for two more weeks has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, as they eagerly await more drama and entertainment inside the house. To further spice things up, the show’s makers are reportedly planning to introduce additional contestants as wildcard entries.

Aashika Bhatia in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

After YouTube sensation Elvish Yadav, another name which has started buzzing on the internet is of Aashika Bhatia, a well-known social media personality. Rumours started floating around after she hinted at a potential wild card entry in BB OTT 2 through a cryptic post on Instagram.

“Life is about to change bigg time. Will be off social media for sometime. See you on the other side. Love, Aashika Bhatia,” text on her latest Insta post read. Fans soon noticed the ‘bigg’ word in the post and started buzzing with curiosity and speculation about her possible entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Known for her engaging online presence and acting prowess, Aashika has amassed a considerable following, making her a popular choice for such reality shows. She has 5.7M followers on Instagram. It is worth mentioning here that Aashika has previously worked with Salman Khan in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo movie where she played the superstar’s younger sister.

If Aashika indeed enters the controversial reality show as a wild card contestant, it would undoubtedly add a new dynamic and energy to the show. Let’s wait for an official announcement. What’s your take on this? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.