Bigg Boss OTT 2: New list of all 9 confirmed contestants, photos

Mumbai: The much-awaited second season of Bigg Boss OTT is all set to arrive in June and the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. With Salman Khan replacing Karan Johar as host this season, viewers can expect yet another thrilling and entertaining ride of BB.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants List 2023

While there has been no official confirmation about the contestants’ list, speculations are running rampant on the internet, with several names from the industry making their way into the gossip mills. We have some confirmed names who will be seen entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Check them out below.

1. Awez Darbar

2. Anjali Arora

3. Mahesh Poojary (creative producer)

4. Poonam Pandey

5. Faisal Shaikh

6. Anurag Dobhal

7. Sambhavna Seth

8. Sunidee Chauhan

9. Pooja Gor

According to sources close to the production, Mahesh, Awez and Anjali have shot their first promo in Mumbai recently.

As the clock ticks closer to the much-anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, fans are counting down the days and eagerly waiting for the final confirmation of the celebrity contestants. Like every year, the show promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, controversies, and unexpected alliances, making it a must-watch for BB lovers.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.