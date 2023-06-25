Bigg Boss OTT 2: Second contestant eliminated, see name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2, the digital spin-off of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, has begun with a bang, enthralling viewers with drama, controversies, and intense house dynamics.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 nominations

Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev—were the four nominated contestants Bigg Boss OTT 2 during its first week.

Palak Purswani evicted

In an unexpected twist, Palak Purswani became the first female contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the first week. While her time in the house was brief, her presence and interactions with the other housemates left an impression. Palak’s elimination has sparked debate and speculation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the show’s next set of developments.

With the elimination of Palak Purswani from Bigg Boss OTT 2, the competition heats up as the remaining contestants strive to establish their presence and secure their position in the house. Viewers can expect more twists, alliances, and conflicts to keep them glued to their screens as the weeks progress. The journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT house has only just begun, and the excitement will only grow as the battle for survival and the coveted title continues.

