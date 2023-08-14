Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top 2 contestants leading in latest polls

Mumbai: The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is quickly approaching, and the voting frenzy has reached a fever pitch. Fans are enthusiastically voting on the JioCinema app, and the competition is heating up. According to the most recent poll results on social media platforms, two popular YouTubers, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan, are fighting for the winner’s title.

YouTuber duo winning the race

Elvish Yadav, a wild card contestant on the show, has taken the lead with an impressive 48 percent of the total votes as of August 13 morning. Abhishek Malhan, who received 32% of the vote, is right on his tail. Manisha Rani comes in third with 15%, followed by Bebika Dhurve at 10% and Pooja Bhatt at 5%.

Popular Favourites and Vote Count

Elvish Yadav has received 800,99,975 votes, while Abhishek Malhan has received 600,98,365 votes. Manisha Rani, a social media sensation, received 13,23,830 votes, while Bebika received 77,201 votes. Pooja Bhatt, the actor-director, received the fewest votes (32,500).

Since June 17, Salman Khan has been charmingly hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which is available for streaming on JioCinema. Elvish Yadav, known for his dynamic presence, has garnered significant attention from both fans and celebrities, including Alia Bhatt.

Other contestants on the show included Aashika Bhatia, Puneet Superstar, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, and Palak Purswani.

Fans are counting down the days until the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 on August 14, when the thrilling battle between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan will finally reveal the victor. Keep an eye out for the final showdown in this riveting reality show extravaganza.