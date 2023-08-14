Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Final: Did Elvish Yadav lift the Trophy?

Mumbai: The stage is set for Salman Khan to reveal the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 in an electrifying grand finale. The competition has come down to the wire, with finalists Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani in the spotlight.

Elvish Yadav achieves victory?

Elvish Yadav received overwhelming support from the audience, according to a recent poll conducted by the Indian Express on August 12. Elvish Yadav, known for his captivating presence, has managed to stay in the spotlight since entering as a wildcard contestant. His engaging personality and active participation have won him a large following. As per the rumors, it remains to be seen whether Elvish Yadav has a 100% chance of winning the trophy tonight in the finals.

Prizes and opportunities

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will receive a hefty cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Furthermore, some of the finalists are rumoured to have secured a coveted spot in the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 house.

Tough Contestants

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, both of whom have gained enormous popularity this season, fought it out for the trophy in a thrilling contest. Abhishek demonstrated his abilities by completing commendable tasks and cultivating positive relationships with fellow contestants. There is a head-to-head competition in the house right now to see who will win the show.

To add to the excitement, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2’s grand finale is set for Monday, which is unusual for the reality show known for its weekend finales. The season was originally scheduled for six weeks but was extended due to its burgeoning popularity and skyrocketing streaming figures.

As the grand finale approaches, all eyes are on Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan as they compete for the coveted Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 trophy. The season’s conclusion promises a thrilling conclusion that fans are looking forward to. Tune in tonight at 9 p.m. on Jio Cinema to see the winner revealed amid a flurry of emotions and excitement.