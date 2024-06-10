Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor declares ‘Ab Sab Badlega’ in new promo

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is set to premiere on JioCinema Premium from June 21

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 10th June 2024 3:29 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor (ANI)

Mumbai: The makers of the streaming reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ released a new promo on Monday, introducing a fresh theme for the upcoming season.

The video features actor Anil Kapoor as the new host.

In the video, reflecting on his life experiences, Anil addresses the question, “Kya hi baaki hai AK?” with the response, “Abhi to bas shuru kia hai,” signifying his new role in the show.

Season 3 of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will revolve around the theme of ‘Ab Sab Badlega’ with the tagline ‘Thoda Logic, Thoda Magic’.

Anil replaces actor Salman Khan, who hosted the second season. Salman had taken over the hosting duties from the Bollywood multihyphenate Karan Johar, who hosted the inaugural season.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is set to premiere on JioCinema Premium from June 21.

