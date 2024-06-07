Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Vs Salman Khan, see pay difference

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to premiere on June 21, and the excitement is palpable. The show will stream on Jio Cinema Premium, requiring a subscription to watch. One of the biggest headlines this season is the change in the host. Anil Kapoor is replacing Salman Khan, taking over all hosting duties for BB OTT 3.

Fans are buzzing with excitement about this fresh twist, eager to see Anil Kapoor in action. However, some viewers are upset about Salman Khan’s absence. Many are also curious about how much Anil Kapoor is getting paid compared to Salman Khan.

The difference in their salaries is substantial. Let’s take a look:

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Fees

Salman Khan has been the face of Bigg Boss since its fourth season in 2010. His presence has been a major factor in the show’s success. Here’s a breakdown of his fees over the years:

Seasons 4 to 6: Rs 2.5 crore per episode

Bigg Boss 7: Rs 5 crore per episode

Bigg Boss 8: Rs 5.5 crore per episode

Bigg Boss 9: Rs 7-8 crore per episode

Bigg Boss 10: Rs 8 crore per episode

Bigg Boss 11: Rs 11 crore per episode

Bigg Boss 13: Rs 13 crore per episode

Bigg Boss 14: Rs 20 crore per episode

Bigg Boss 15: Rs 350 crore for the whole season, Rs 25 crore for each weekend, Rs 12 crore per episode

For seasons 16, 17, and Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman reportedly charged a similar amount.

Anil Kapoor’s Pay for Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor is expected to receive around Rs 2 crore per episode, which amounts to Rs 4 crore per week. This is significantly less than Salman Khan’s salary, almost six times less per episode. For comparison, Karan Johar was paid between Rs 2 to 2.5 crore per episode for Bigg Boss OTT season 1.

Despite the difference in pay, fans are excited to see what new energy Anil Kapoor will bring to the show. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics change with him as the host.

