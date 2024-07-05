Bigg Boss OTT 3: Bottom 2, eliminated contestants and more

Mumbai: As Weekend Ka Vaar draws near, tension is high in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. After the shocking mid-week eviction of Poulomi Das, eight contestants now face the threat of fourth elimination.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Nominated Contestants

The latest nominations have put more than half of the house at risk. The contestants facing eviction this week are:

Vishal Pandey

Ranvir Shorey

Armaan Malik

Deepak Chaurasia

Sai Ketan Rao

Sana Makbul

Sana Sultan

Munisha

Latest Voting Trends

Voting lines are still open, and the current trends show Vishal Pandey leading with the highest number of votes, followed by Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey. Here’s the list as per latest voting trends.

Vishal Pandey

Sana Makbul

Ranvir Shorey

Armaan Malik

Sai Ketan Rao

Sana Sultan

Deepak Chaurasia

Munisha

Bottom 2 Contestants

The two contestants with the least votes are Deepak Chaurasia and Munisha. With the elimination looming, it looks more likely that Munisha will be the one to walk home. Who do you think will get evicted? Comment below.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Eliminated Contestants

Meanwhile, 3 contestants have already walked out of the show. In just 11 days since the show’s premiere, viewers have witnessed three contestants exiting the house. The excitement kicked off with Neeraj Goyat and Poulomi Das being unexpectedly evicted in a mid-week elimination, while Payal Malik walked out during the first Weekend Ka Vaar.

