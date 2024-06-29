Bigg Boss OTT 3: Deepak Chaurasia might EXIT the house

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th June 2024 12:20 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Deepak Chaurasia might EXIT the house next
Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Deepak Chaurasia (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to wrap up its first week, and it was filled with excitement and drama. In a surprising twist, the show had its first-ever mid-week eviction, sending Neeraj Goyat home early. Now, 15 contestants remain in the competition.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Eliminations

Everyone is eager to see who will be the next to go and this week, seven contestants are up for elimination:

  • Armaan Malik
  • Deepak Chaurasia
  • Luv Kataria
  • Payal Malik
  • Sai Ketan Rao
  • Shivani Kumari
  • Sana Sultan

The latest voting trends suggest that Payal Malik and Deepak Chaurasia are at the bottom. Fans predict that Deepak might be the one to leave next, as many find him boring and irritating, believing he doesn’t deserve to stay on the show.

The final elimination is still to be seen. Who will it be? Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out!

