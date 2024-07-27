Bigg Boss OTT 3: Finale date, top 3, probable winner and more

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is about to complete its five-week run. The season started with 16 contestants and featured one wildcard entry Adnaan Shaikh. After multiple eliminations, the show now has its top seven contestants who have entered the finale week.

The grand finale is scheduled to take place on next Friday, August 2.

Top 7 Finalists

Ranvir Shorey

Sana Makbul

Sai Ketan Rao

Armaan Malik

Kritika Malik

Naezy

Lovekesh Kataria

Who Will Reach The Top 3?

Social media is buzzing with predictions about which contestants will make it to the top 3. Many believe that Ranvir Shorey and Lovekesh Kataria are almost certain to secure their spots. The third position is up for grabs among Sai Ketan, Sana, Naezy, Kritika, and Armaan. Talks among viewers suggest that Sana and Armaan have higher chances, but the final decision will only be revealed in the coming days.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner

X (formerly Twitter) is flooded with tweets suggesting that Lovekesh Kataria might win Bigg Boss OTT 3. A section of viewers also supports Ranvir Shorey. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the majority of housemates named Ranvir as their pick for the winner when Anil Kapoor posed the question.

Winner’s Prize Money

The winner of BB OTT 3 will receive a grand prize of Rs 25 lakhs along with the coveted shining trophy, continuing the tradition of previous seasons.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT 3? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.