Bigg Boss OTT 3: Love Kataria’s comment on Namaz sparks debate

Mumbai: Lovekesh Kataria, popularly known as Love Kataria, has become one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3. The YouTuber and close friend of controversial influencer Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT 2, entered the show referring to himself as ‘System 2.0.’ His actions and statements on the show have been making headlines, with several clips of him going viral on social media.

Recently, a short clip from the show surfaced on Instagram, showing Love Kataria in a conversation with rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh. In the clip, Love Kataria refers to Namaz (Islamic prayer) as ‘Pooja’. He asks Naezy, “Tum Pooja kab karne jaate ho, woh jo jaate ho?” (When do you go for Pooja, the one you go for?).

Naezy responds, “7 baj gaya hai yaar, Pooja ka time hogaya hai abhi.” (It’s 7 o’clock, it’s time for Pooja now). This clip has garnered various reactions from netizens. Some criticized Love for not using the correct term, while others defended him, stating that ‘Pooja’ means worship in Hindi, and there is nothing offensive about it.

One user commented, “Pooja literally means worship, why are you all shocked and saying Naezy is getting converted?” Another added, “Puja, namaz, dua, these are just names for prayers. Respect every religion.” Check out the reactions below.

Despite the mixed reactions, many social media users urged others not to spread hate over such small matters, emphasizing the importance of respecting all religious practices.