Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers slammed over TOP player’s elimination

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events in Bigg Boss OTT 3, contestant Payal Malik was evicted from the show leaving housemates and viewers shocked. He elimination has sparked widespread controversy.

Fans have taken to social media, expressing outrage over what they perceive as a manipulation of contestant eliminations based on arbitrary decisions rather than public votes. The hashtag #PayalMalik has been trending with calls for her to re-enter the house as a wildcard contestant to rectify what many deem an unfair eviction.

We heard that not Payal Malik but, Deepak Chaurasia was the one who got least votes among all the nominated contestants. However, the show’s organizers reportedly intervened, saving another him and evicting Payal.

#BiggBoss conveniently saved #DeepakChaurasia as he got least votes



By suddenly and convently deciding wish of "Baharwala is granted" as he had taken name of #DeepakChaurasia



To show unbiased makers saved #ArmaanMalik and #SanaSultana also who actually were already safe — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 1, 2024

The decision has not only left fans questioning the transparency of the voting process but has also ignited accusations of favoritism towards certain contestants. Many viewers have taken to social media platforms to express their disappointment, labeling the eviction of Payal Malik as ‘extremely unfair’.

A person wrote, “She deserves to stay, but I know the world isn’t for good people. It’s proved here again.” “Payal came out with million fans and dignity,” an Instagram user said. Another fan commented, “Nothing happens by voting; only those will be evicted whom Bigb Boss wants to evict.”

