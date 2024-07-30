Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers slammed post Lovekesh Kataria’s eviction

Mumbai: The biggest and most unexpected eviction of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has taken the internet by storm. Lovekesh Kataria aka Love Kataria has been elimination from the show and this move has sparked outrage among fans and viewers.
Lovekesh, a close friend of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, was considered one of the strongest contenders for the trophy. Many believed he would easily reach the finale and possibly win the competition. However, his journey in the Bigg Boss house has come to an abrupt end just days before the final showdown. His elimination is set to be showcased in tonight’s episode.
Fans React To Lovekesh Kataria’s Elimination
Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and anger, calling Lovekesh’s eviction unfair. The hashtag #KatariaWinnerOTT3 is trending big time on X (formerly Twitter), with many users slamming the show’s makers for their decision.
“Lovekesh was the most deserving contestant! This eviction is completely unfair,” tweeted one user, while another wrote, “Bigg Boss OTT 3 has lost its charm with Kataria’s exit. #KatariaWinnerOTT3.”
His unexpected eviction has not only shocked viewers but also raised questions about the fairness of the show’s format. Many went on to call Sai Ketan Rao and Naezy as the most undeserving finalists in the history of Bigg Boss.
Who will win Bigg Boss OTT 3?
With the finale just around the corner, the competition is now intense than ever. The remaining contestants, Ranvir, Sana, Naezy, Sai Ketan, and Kritik, are all vying for the coveted trophy. As fans continue to voice their displeasure, all eyes are on who will ultimately lift the trophy and how the show will address the backlash.
Comment your opinion regarding Lovekesh Kataria's elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 3.