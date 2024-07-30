Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers slammed post Lovekesh Kataria’s eviction

Mumbai: The biggest and most unexpected eviction of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has taken the internet by storm. Lovekesh Kataria aka Love Kataria has been elimination from the show and this move has sparked outrage among fans and viewers.

Lovekesh, a close friend of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, was considered one of the strongest contenders for the trophy. Many believed he would easily reach the finale and possibly win the competition. However, his journey in the Bigg Boss house has come to an abrupt end just days before the final showdown. His elimination is set to be showcased in tonight’s episode.

Fans React To Lovekesh Kataria’s Elimination

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and anger, calling Lovekesh’s eviction unfair. The hashtag #KatariaWinnerOTT3 is trending big time on X (formerly Twitter), with many users slamming the show’s makers for their decision.

“Lovekesh was the most deserving contestant! This eviction is completely unfair,” tweeted one user, while another wrote, “Bigg Boss OTT 3 has lost its charm with Kataria’s exit. #KatariaWinnerOTT3.”

It's a totally unfair eviction of #LuvKataria



Biggboss is playing a very dirty game from the last few seasons, and this is why deserving ones are out from the show..



Bring back #LovekeshKataria



KATARIA WINNER OTT3#BiggBossOTT3 #BiggBoss

https://t.co/u6u4wQfSB2 — ATHARVA 🔥 (@yourss_xtharva) July 30, 2024

From the start, Kataria’s mastermind strategies and humor made him a standout in #BiggBossOTT3. His eviction in the finale week is heartbreaking for all fans who believed in his journey. The show feels more scripted than ever.



KATARIA WINNER OTT3 pic.twitter.com/NkcYMcZP48 — Priya Vatsh (@Priyankavatsh) July 30, 2024

KATARIA WINNER OTT3



Bigg Boss Yet again proved that they do what they want to audience doesn’t matter



But its kataria’s season pic.twitter.com/hIy31WS92r — DR DOOM (@TheDoctorD00M_) July 30, 2024

The makers used influencer audiences to boost Jio Premium subscriptions. After that, they evicted Lovekesh Kataria to ensure their biased winner could win.



KATARIA WINNER OTT3



UNFAIR EVICTION OF KATARIA#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy #lovekeshKataria #BiggBossOTT3 #LuvKataria pic.twitter.com/7Ycyi4VpHZ — Lovekesh Katariya Parody (@curruptuber1) July 30, 2024

This season is going to have another worst & scripted winner because Unscripted Reality is:



UNFAIR EVICTION OF KATARIA

KATARIA WINNER OTT3 pic.twitter.com/wiJnWQ62FW — Shubham Pandey (@Shubhampandeyj) July 30, 2024

He alone has run the biggboss show.



Unfair Decision 😭💔



KATARIA WINNER OTT3 pic.twitter.com/k2Vxa8ShRX — Hasan Khan (@Real_HasanKhan) July 30, 2024

Lovekesh Kataria is most deserving candidate to win this ott session.

His eviction is very unfair decision.

He is winner for public.



KATARIA WINNER OTT3#BiggBossOTT3 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/O39yhlYANi — Vinod Chouhan (@R_Vinod01) July 30, 2024

KATARIA WINNER OTT3



Posting first solo picture of you @loveutuber bhai !!

BB was so unfair with you, if public vote se eviction hota toh problem nahi thi baaki really you played so well.❤️#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy #BiggBossOTT3 pic.twitter.com/EXJtrw2m3L — Rudra (@Rudraaaa10) July 30, 2024

It's a totally unfair eviction of #LuvKataria



Biggboss is playing a very dirty game from the last few seasons, and this is why deserving ones are out from the show..



Bring back #LovekeshKataria



KATARIA WINNER OTT3#BiggBossOTT3 #BiggBoss #ManuBhakar pic.twitter.com/18hHBrVmjY — राज 🙏🕉️❤️ (@Raj_moran25) July 30, 2024

His unexpected eviction has not only shocked viewers but also raised questions about the fairness of the show’s format. Many went on to call Sai Ketan Rao and Naezy as the most undeserving finalists in the history of Bigg Boss.

Who will win Bigg Boss OTT 3?

With the finale just around the corner, the competition is now intense than ever. The remaining contestants, Ranvir, Sana, Naezy, Sai Ketan, and Kritik, are all vying for the coveted trophy. As fans continue to voice their displeasure, all eyes are on who will ultimately lift the trophy and how the show will address the backlash.

Comment your opinion regarding Lovekesh Kataria’s elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 3. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the finale.