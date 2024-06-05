Bigg Boss OTT 3: Meet 2 new female contestants, check photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is already creating buzz as one of the most anticipated reality shows in India. Fans are eagerly awaiting the new season, especially after hearing that Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor will replace Salman Khan as the host. This exciting change has left fans curious about the upcoming contestants.

And now, two new names have joined the list of approached contestants of BB OTT 3 — Nupur Sanon and Anusha Dandekar.

Nupur Sanon Joins Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon, is known for her popular music video “Filhaal” with Akshay Kumar. She is not only an actress but also a singer. Recently, she starred in the Telugu film “Tiger Nageswara Rao” and the TV series “Pop Kaun?” Reports say she has been approached to join the show.

Anusha Dandekar’s Names Pops Up Again

Anusha Dandekar, a well-known VJ, has also reportedly been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3. She is famous for hosting several reality shows, including “India’s Next Top Model,” “MTV Love School,” and “Supermodel of the Year.” While it is not confirmed if she has signed on yet, her participation is highly anticipated.

Do you want to see Nupur Sanon and Anusha Dandekar in Bigg Boss OTT 3? Comment below! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.