Initially, it was announced that 15 contestants were locked in for the show, but a surprise twist revealed a total of 17 contestants will be seen in new season

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st June 2024 3:15 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 house glimpse (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Excitement is brewing as Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, is set to kick off tonight exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium. Initially, it was announced that 15 contestants were locked in for the show, but a surprise twist revealed a total of 17 contestants will be seen in new season.

16th, 17th Contestants Details

Joining the lineup as the 16th confirmed contestant is Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, adding to the buzz of the season. Just like filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt was one of the biggest names in the controversial reality show last year, the third season has Ranvir Shorey.

However, the surprises didn’t end there. Indian novelist and columnist Shobhaa De has now been confirmed as the 17th contestant. She has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house last night only, this news has been confirmed by Bigg Boss Tak.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Confirmed Contestants List

  1. Chandrika Dixit
  2. Naved Shaikh aka Naezy
  3. Sai Ketan Rao
  4. Luv Kataria
  5. Munisha Khatwani
  6. Neeraj Goyat
  7. Sana Makbul
  8. Poulomi Das
  9. Sana Sultana
  10. Armaan Malik
  11. Payal Malik
  12. Kritika Malik
  13. Shivani Kumari
  14. Deepak Chaurasia
  15. Vishal Pandey
  16. Ranvir Shorey
  17. Shobhaa De

