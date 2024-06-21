Mumbai: Excitement is brewing as Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, is set to kick off tonight exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium. Initially, it was announced that 15 contestants were locked in for the show, but a surprise twist revealed a total of 17 contestants will be seen in new season.

16th, 17th Contestants Details

Joining the lineup as the 16th confirmed contestant is Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, adding to the buzz of the season. Just like filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt was one of the biggest names in the controversial reality show last year, the third season has Ranvir Shorey.

🚨 BREAKING & EXCLUSIVE! Actor Ranvir Shorey is the final confirmed contestants of #BiggBossOTT3 pic.twitter.com/tBWEzxZGnk — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 20, 2024

However, the surprises didn’t end there. Indian novelist and columnist Shobhaa De has now been confirmed as the 17th contestant. She has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house last night only, this news has been confirmed by Bigg Boss Tak.

🚨 BREAKING! Indian novelist and columnist Shobhaa De also entered #BiggBossOTT3 House last night to participate. pic.twitter.com/oUp5ff8bmk — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 21, 2024

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Confirmed Contestants List

Chandrika Dixit Naved Shaikh aka Naezy Sai Ketan Rao Luv Kataria Munisha Khatwani Neeraj Goyat Sana Makbul Poulomi Das Sana Sultana Armaan Malik Payal Malik Kritika Malik Shivani Kumari Deepak Chaurasia Vishal Pandey Ranvir Shorey Shobhaa De

What do you think of this diverse contestant lineup? Share your thoughts below and stay tuned to Siasat.com for more intriguing updates and insights into the show.