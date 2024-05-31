Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo featuring Anil Kapoor as host unveiled

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is around the corner and fans are sitting with the bated breathe to know all updates, from exact premiere date to contestants list. The third season of the OTT version of Bigg Boss will air exclusively on Jio Cinemas.

Makers announced Bigg Boss OTT 3 officially last week with the first promo in which they revealed that the show is arriving in June.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Second Promo

And now, makers have officially announced Anil Kapoor as the host of BB OTT 3. Jio Cinema shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT! Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hai.”

The promo clip begins with fights between the contestants (ex-contestants) and suddenly a man is seen entering the room. He is none other than Anil Kapoor. The actor then asks to bring the chair and says ‘Bahot hua jhakas, karte hai iss baar kuch khaas.”

Check out the promo here.

For the unversed, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosted the season 2 OF OTT version, has said no to host the latest season due to his other work commitments. Bhaijaan is currently working on his next movie Sikandar.

Contestants List

Several names from the YouTube, social media and television world have been doing rounds on internet. According to reports, Bollywood actor Bilal Amrohi, known for his role in the film “O Teri” alongside Pulkit Samrat, is said to be the first confirmed contestant of BB OTT 3. Other rumoured contestants include — Delbar Arya, Adnaan Shaikh, Pankit Thakker, Kanika Mann, among others.