Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rapper Naezy reveals why he has never dated anyone

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ contestant Rapper Naezy has made the shocking revelation that he has never dated anyone in his life.

In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh, opens up about his personal life to fellow contestant Sana Makbul.

Sana asks Naezy about his past relationships, and he shares that he has never dated anyone because he always wanted to wait for the one he could marry.

After participating in the show, Naezy also spoke about the 2019 Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Gully Boy’, which was inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy.

The film tells the tale of aspiring street rapper Murad from the slums of Mumbai.

Naezy shared that the film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, did ‘worse’ to him than good.

“The film did worse to me than good. Despite the makers clarifying that it is a work of fiction, a large section of the viewers continued to think of it as my story. People started seeing me in a negative light, comparing my journey to the character in the film,” said Naezy.

The rapper also shared how he was arrested on false charges while the film was being made.

“Ek movie ban rahi thi, jo mere baare mein thi, aur main bahut powerful banne wala tha. Isi dauran main gayab ho jaata hun,” Naezy said.

He added: “Mereko andar le liye the prison mein. Kyunki main zyada bada banne wala tha, powerful banne wala tha, toh jo jealous log the system mein, jo log ko mujhe bother karna tha unlog ne kiya (I was taken into custody because I was about to become powerful. The jealous people in the system, who wanted to bother me, did that).”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ airs on JioCinema Premium.