Bigg Boss OTT 3 surprise elimination: Who got evicted?

Mumbai: In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has seen yet another contestant leave the house. Not even two full weeks into the show, and already three contestants have walked out. After Neeraj Goyat and Payal Malik, the house witnessed another mid-week eviction yesterday. Guess who?

Poulomi Das Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 3

Total 6 contestants were nominated this week for a surprise mid-week eviction.

During the elimination task that took place in the house on Monday, Bigg Boss announced the Bottom 3 contestants: Chandrika, Poulomi, and Munisha. From these, Munisha and Poulomi were in the Bottom 2. Baharwala Luv Kataria was given the power to eliminate one contestant in a task, and eventually, Poulomi was sent home. This brings the total number of contestants down to just 13.

With so many eliminations happening so quickly, fans are now eager to see what the makers have in store next. Could there be wildcard entries on the way? Only time will tell.

What’s your take on Poulomi’s eviction? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.