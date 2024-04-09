Bigg Boss OTT 3: Tentative list of 16 contestants with photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is over and all attention now shifts to Bigg Boss OTT 3. Latest information circulating in media circles has been generating enormous anticipation for the upcoming season of the show’s online version. Fans eagerly await the return of host Salman Khan, who is expected to shoot the first official promo soon.

According to a recent report by ETimes, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slated to kick off from May 15. Viewers can once again indulge in the drama and thrill of the reality show on JioCinema, with 24×7 footage and hourly episodes, akin to previous seasons. An official announcement from the makers regarding the premiere date is likely to come out soon.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List

Like every season, numerous names of celebrities are circulating on the internet as potential contestants. Below is a glimpse of the list of speculated contestants, that includes actors, YouTubers, and social media influencers.

1. Isha Malviya

2. Sheezan Khan

3. Maxtern

4. Pratiksha Honmukhe

5. Sreeram Chandra

6. Shehzada Dhami

7. Shoaib Ibrahim

8. Thugesh

9. Tushar Silawat

10. Rohit Khatri

11. Arhan Behll

12. Dalljeet Kaur

13. Aryanshi Sharam

14. Sanket Upadhyay

15. Rohit Zinjurke

16. Mohd. Sharia

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.