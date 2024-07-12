Bigg Boss OTT 3: Time for Vada Pav Girl to go home, say insiders

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is creating a lot of buzz on social media with its high voltage drama, controversies, and unexpected twists. Four contestants have already been evicted, and the fear of a fifth elimination is looming as Weekend Ka Vaar approaches.

This week, five contestants who are nominated and are on the hot seat include Chandrika Dixit, also known as the Vada Pav girl, Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumar. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whose journey will end this week.

According to the latest voting trends, Armaan Malik and Chandrika Dixit are in the bottom two. Lovekesh Kataria is leading with the highest number of votes, followed by Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumar.

Insiders suggest that Chandrika has the highest chances of getting evicted. Many viewers find her boring and irritating, believing she doesn’t add much to the show. There is also talk that the makers should eliminate her and introduce a new wildcard contestant.

It seems likely that Chandrika’s game will end in the third week. Let’s wait and watch to see who gets eliminated. Who do you think it will be?

