Bigg Boss OTT 3 Top 5 ranks: Sana Makbul defeats all

Mumbai: India’s hit reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, has kicked off on a high note and is already making waves in the entertainment world. After a thrilling first week, the show is set for an exciting ‘Weekend Ka Vaar,’ hosted by Anil Kapoor. These special episodes will air on Saturday and Sunday.

Just one week into the show, several contestants have already made a significant impact, trending on social media and capturing the hearts of the audience.

Sana Makbul, Most Popular Contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Popular social media page, The Khabri, shared the rankings of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants for week 1. The results have surprised viewers as television diva Sana Makbul secured the top spot. She managed to outshine all 14 contestants to claim this position.

Top 5 Ranks

Sana Makbul

Naezy

Sai Ketan Rao

Ranvir Shorey

Vishal Pandey

Sana Makbul’s rise to the top has been impressive, and fans are eagerly watching to see how the competition unfolds in the coming weeks.

What’s your take on the above rankings? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.