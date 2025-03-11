Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul battles serious liver issue

Mumbai: Several celebrities have openly spoken about their health battles, inspiring fans and colleagues alike. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fight against myositis to Rana Daggubati’s struggle with kidney issues, many stars have shed light on their challenges.

Now, the latest celebrity to speak out about her health condition is Sana Makbul, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actress recently revealed that she has been battling autoimmune hepatitis, a liver disease and immunity disorder similar to what Samantha has been dealing with.

In a candid conversation on Bharti Singh’s podcast, Sana shared that she was diagnosed in 2020 and has been on medication since. She has even adopted a vegan lifestyle to better manage her condition.

‘I have a liver disease’ reveals Sana Makbul

Sana described her condition as complex and unpredictable, sometimes mimicking Lupus, which can affect the kidneys or cause arthritis. She said, “I have turned vegan recently due to health reasons… a lot of people don’t know that I have autoimmune hepatitis. It was diagnosed in 2020. My body cells attack my organ, so in my case, it sometimes acts like Lupus, affecting kidneys or causing arthritis. Samantha has myositis, which is a muscle condition. I have it with the liver.”

‘I take steroids, suppressants, some medicines’

Addressing concerns about her weight loss, she said, “I take steroids, suppressants, some medicines. It’s a lifestyle disorder, but with an autoimmune condition, the liver issue is tricky. My health keeps fluctuating, and I don’t know if it can be cured completely.”

Sana Makbul, who won Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024, took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, with rapper Naezy emerging as the first runner-up. She started her television journey with MTV’s Scooty Teen Diva in 2009 and has starred in popular shows like Sapno Ko Awaaz De, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Aadat Se Majboor.