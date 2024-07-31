Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner’s trophy photo and top 2 finalists

Mumbai: Just a day more and Bigg Boss OTT 3 will finally get its winner of the season. The grand finale is all set to take place on August 2, as per the official announcement by Jio Cinema. Live Feed got ended last night and it will start again on finale day, which is coming Friday.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Trophy Photo

Ahead of the finale, makers dropped a new promo that gave us a glimpse of Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner’s shining trophy that matches with the house theme. Check out the promo and trophy picture below.

Top 5 Finalists

The top 5 contestants who are battling to win and grab the precious trophy are —

Ranvir Shorey

Sana Makbul

Naezy

Kritika Malik

Sai Ketan Rao

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Top 2 Contestants

Fans are curious to know which contestants will grab their positions in the top 3 list and who will become the winner of the new season. Meanwhile, there is a huge buzz about top 2 contestants. Insiders close to the show have it that the top 2 contestants are none other than Sana Makbul and Naezy. Yes, you read that right!

It is being said that the makers are pulling out all the stops to make the grand finale and winner announcement interesting than ever. Naezy might win BB OTT 3 and Sana might walk home with first runner-up title, but this is only speculation that is doing rounds currently. We will have to wait and watch.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT 3? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the finale.