Mumbai: With reality shows ruling Indian television, two of the most awaited ones this year are Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and Bigg Boss OTT 4. While speculations about Bigg Boss OTT 4 including its premiere date, host, and contestants are already making rounds, we now have an exciting update on a possible contestant that has left fans thrilled!

Yes, you guessed it right! Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr. Faisu, has finally addressed rumors about his entry into Bigg Boss OTT 4.

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu in Bigg Boss OTT 4?

In a candid chat with Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Vishal Pandey on Insider with Faisu (JioHotstar), he opened up about his participation, saying, “I’m a huge fan of Bigg Boss, but my mom doesn’t want me to participate. I’m slightly considering it, but I can’t imagine myself inside that house. Honestly, I’m scared; I don’t want people to see a side of me they haven’t seen before.”

This statement has left fans eagerly waiting to see if Mr. Faisu will finally step inside Salman Khan’s reality show. Meanwhile, he is currently competing as a finalist in Celebrity MasterChef India.

Going by past trends, Bigg Boss OTT usually premieres around six months after its TV version. Bigg Boss OTT 2 & 3 aired in June, and as per a Times of India report, Season 4 is expected to launch in July 2025. However, some sources suggest that it might arrive even earlier.

With excitement building up, will Mr. Faisu say yes to Bigg Boss OTT 4? Fans are eagerly waiting for the big confirmation. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB OTT 4.