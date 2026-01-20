Mumbai: After months of speculation, a major update has emerged regarding Bigg Boss OTT Hindi. According to latest information by BB Tak, the OTT version of Bigg Boss has been scrapped indefinitely, with makers deciding to move forward with only one Hindi edition of the reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT Cancelled

Launched in 2021 during the OTT boom, Bigg Boss OTT aired three seasons, with season 2 and season 3 enjoying strong viewership. However, there was no new season in 2025, and now insiders confirm that the format has been discontinued. The last season, BB OTT 3, was won by Sana Makbul.

Why Makers Took This Decision

It is being said that the channel wants to avoid dividing viewers between television and digital platforms. Going forward, there will be only one Bigg Boss Hindi season, streamed simultaneously on TV and OTT. The aim is to simplify the format and offer a unified viewing experience instead of running separate seasons with different hosts, timelines, and concepts.

🚨 Bigg Boss OTT Hindi has been scrapped indefinitely.



The last season, BB OTT 3, was won by Sana Makbul. Earlier, Divya Agarwal won Season 1, followed by Elvish Yadav winning Season 2.



Makers have now decided to run only one Bigg Boss show in Hindi, which audiences can watch… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 20, 2026

About Bigg Boss OTT and Its Winners

BB OTT premiered on August 8, 2021, and was hosted by Karan Johar in its first season, won by Divya Agarwal. Salman Khan hosted Season 2, which was won by Elvish Yadav, while Anil Kapoor hosted Season 3, with Sana Makbul lifting the trophy. The show initially streamed on Voot and later moved to JioCinema and JioCinema Premium.

During the Bigg Boss 19 finale, Salman Khan confirmed his return for Bigg Boss 20. Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, 2025, with Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner and Farhana Bhatt finishing as the runner-up. The upcoming season is expected to follow the new unified TV-and-OTT format.

