Mumbai: Friday is here and all eyes are now on the next elimination in Bigg Boss 19, with the grand finale just around the corner. A total of nine contestants remain in the race, and among them, only captain Shehbaz Badesha is safe this week. The remaining eight nominated contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand and Malti Chahar.

As per the latest voting trends, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt are leading the chart with the highest votes, while other contestants are receiving moderate support from their fans. The current bottom two contenders with the least votes are Malti Chahar and Kunickaa Sadanand.

Kunickaa Sadanand in danger?

Earlier, it was widely speculated that Malti was trailing at the bottom and would be eliminated this week. However, a major twist has surfaced in the latest voting data. It is not Malti, but Kunickaa who is currently getting the lowest number of votes among all the nominated contestants.

Yes, you read that right! Kunickaa is now in the danger zone. It remains to be seen whether she will get evicted this weekend, be saved by the makers, or if a new twist will change the game yet again. Let’s wait and watch what Bigg Boss 19 has in store next.