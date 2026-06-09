Hyderabad: The wait is almost over for fans of Bigg Boss Telugu. The makers have officially kick-started the promotions for Bigg Boss Telugu season 10, with host Akkineni Nagarjuna returning once again. The newly released promo has already created excitement among viewers, hinting at a season packed with fresh twists, new rules, and bigger challenges.

In the latest promo, Nagarjuna introduces the upcoming season as “Dashavataram”, suggesting that viewers can expect multiple surprises and a completely different game format. According to the makers, season 10 will bring major changes to gameplay and house dynamics, making it one of the most ambitious editions so far.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Rumoured Contestants List

As always, social media is flooded with speculation about possible contestants. Some of the names being widely discussed include:

Pallavi Gowda

Tejaswini Gowda

Express Hari

Rocking Rakesh

Pandu Master

Jyothi

Chandrahas

However, the makers have not confirmed any contestant names yet.

Will Common People Get a Chance Again?

One of the biggest talking points is the possible return of common contestants. Industry reports suggest that the makers may launch “Bigg Boss Agnipariksha Season 2” to select non-celebrities for the show.

Several former contestants, including Shivaji, Geetha Madhuri, and Rahul Sipligunj, are reportedly being considered as judges for the selection process. The official details are yet to be announced.

While an official premiere date is yet to be announced, reports suggest that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 could begin in the last week of August or the first week of September. With the show completing a decade on Telugu television, fans can expect a grand launch and several new additions to the format.