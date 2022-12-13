Bigg Boss Telugu 6 finale: 2 contestants to be removed from TOP 3

Hyderabad: Things are getting tougher in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 as the controversial reality show has entered its last leg. The grand finale is set to air this weekend on December 18. New googlies are being thrown everyday by the makers to spice up the programme and keep viewers hooked to their TVs.

Post Inaya Sultana’s elimination six contestants are left in the show. They are — LV Revanth, Rohit Sahni, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Keerthi Bhat, and Sri Sathya. We can expect a midweek eviction tomorrow and after that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will get its top 5 finalists of the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Top 3

While all six contenders are making every effort to keep viewers entertained and win the race, only three lucky contestants will make it to top 3. Every contestant in the house is attempting to win the hearts of the viewers through their performance in the house. Some participants are gradually establishing themselves as the strongest of the season, and it appears that they will never leave the race to win the trophy of the season.

According to the social media buzz and avid viewers of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, these three are probably going to fight for the title.

LV Revanth Rohit Sahni Shrihan

These three contestants stand out as the “most beloved and strong players” of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, according to loyal viewers of the show. The way they play the game and keep their followers entertained has the audience completely hooked on the show.

Two Contestants To Walk Out Of The Finale

If the above list is anything to go by, two unlucky contestants whose journey is going to end in the show are — Adi Reddy and Keerthi. Adi Reddy, the commoner is the only contender who has entered the competition, and he is considered by some BB fans as the only one who is revealing his true personality on national television. However, only time will tell which contestant will make it to top 3 and which housemate will walk out.

What’s your take on this? Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Comment below.

