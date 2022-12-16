Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale: It’s briefcase time, here’s the amount

Hyderabad: Only a day more and Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will officially get its much-awaited winner of the season. In tonight’s episode, Sri Satya will be eliminated post and the controversial reality show will have its top 5.

And now, the team has stopped live streaming the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on the Disney Hot Star app. As the audience waits for the final results with bated breath, we have some interesting inside news about the show that will leave you more excited.

Briefcase Twist In Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Like every year, this season too will see Bigg Boss offering a suitcase with some prize money to the finalists and will give them the option to take the money bag and leave the show just a few hours before the winner announcement.

If any of the contestants believe they will not win the title of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 6’ they can make a smart move by taking the advantage of this wonderful opportunity and exit the finale race with a certain amount of money.

A source close to the show informed us that the briefcase this year is going to be around Rs 25L. It is nearly half the amount of the cash prize (Rs 50L) that the winner is going to win along with the title.

We saw something similar happen in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 when Syed Sohel walked out with a suitcase containing Rs 25 lakhs from the show in the past.

Which contestant do you think will decide to take the briefcase? Comment your thoughts below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB Telugu and Hindi.