Bigg Boss Telugu 7 to begin from THIS date, details inside

Hyderabad: Fans of the Telugu version of Bigg Boss are looking forward to the return of their favorite reality show as anticipation for the upcoming season rises. And now, in an exciting update we hear that Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is expected to premiere in the last week of April if everything goes as planned.

The show’s longtime host and actor Nagarjuna is expected to return to the stage.

Although an official statement from the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 team is still awaited, the excitement surrounding the show has already reached fever pitch. Fans across the state are excited to see who will join the cast of celebrity contestants this year, with many taking to social media to express their excitement for the upcoming season.

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu, like previous seasons, promises to be filled with excitement, drama, and plot twists. With celebrity contestants from all walks of life gathered under one roof, tensions are bound to rise as they are put to the test in a series of challenges and tasks designed to push them to their limits.

Of course, no Bigg Boss Telugu season would be complete without the legendary Nagarjuna, who has become associated with the show over the years. The actor, as host, adds his unique style and personality, keeping viewers entertained and engaged throughout.

Fans are eagerly counting down the days until Bigg Boss Telugu 7 returns. With so much excitement and anticipation in the air, it’s clear that this year’s season will be one of the most thrilling and entertaining yet.



