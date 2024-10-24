Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 2nd mid-week elimination to take place

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has kept its viewers hooked with unexpected twists, and it seems another surprise is on the cards. In a sudden turn of events, popular contestant Gangavva is expected to leave the show earlier than anticipated, ahead of the usual weekend elimination.

Gangavva’s Elimination On Cards

The reason for this early exit is linked to an ongoing legal case. According to insiders, forest department officials have filed a complaint against Gangavva, following a case initiated by animal rights activist Adulapuram Gautam.

The issue stems from a video titled “Gangavva Chiluka Panchagam,” uploaded on May 20, 2022, in which Gangavva, along with YouTuber Raju, allegedly used a parrot for astrological predictions. This act is considered a violation of wildlife protection laws, triggering the legal action.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Nominated Contestants

Currently, six contestants are up for elimination: Nikhil, Pruthvi, Vishnupriya, Prerana, Nainika Pavani, and Mehboob. With Gangavva’s potential early exit, a double elimination may be on the cards, with one contestant from the nominated list joining her in leaving the house.

Viewers will have to wait and see. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.