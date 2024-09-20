Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Abhay or Prithviraj, who will exit next?

Hyderabad: As the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 approach, tension is running high in the house with eight contestants nominated for elimination. This week’s nominated contestants include Vishnupriya, Naga Manikanta, Nainika, Prerana, Seetha, Prithviraj, Yashmi, and Abhay Naveen.

All eyes are now on who among them will be sent home during the Sunday episode.

Latest Voting Trend

According to the latest voting trends, Vishnupriya is currently leading with the highest number of votes, closely followed by Naga Manikanta, Nainika, and Prerana. These four contestants seem to be in a relatively safe position as of now.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Bottom 2

However, the same cannot be said for Abhay Naveen and Prithviraj, who are currently sitting in the bottom two. Both contestants have received the least number of votes this week, sparking speculation that one of them is likely to face elimination.

Insiders close to Bigg Boss Telugu 8 have hinted that Abhay Naveen has the highest chance of being evicted this week. Yet, with Bigg Boss’ reputation for last-minute twists, nothing is set in stone. Fans will have to wait until Sunday to see who walks out of the house, as surprises often unfold when least expected.

