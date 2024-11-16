Bigg Boss Telugu 8: BIG twist eliminations ahead of grand finale

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is gearing up for an exciting twist in the upcoming nominations. For the first time this season, eliminated contestants will return to the show and nominate the remaining housemates. This fresh concept has left fans curious and housemates nervous, as it could completely change the game.

The housemates will have to prepare for anything. Those who stayed neutral or avoided conflicts might be safe, while others who caused drama or played aggressively could be at risk. Past alliances and rivalries will play a big role in how the eliminated contestants decide their nominations.

This Week’s Elimination

Meanwhile, this week’s elimination has created its own buzz. With Gautam, Tasty Teja, Yashmi Gowda, Prithviraj, Avinash, and Vishnupriya nominated, the competition is intense. Gautam leads in votes, while Vishnupriya and Avinash are in the danger zone.