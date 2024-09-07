Bigg Boss Telugu 8: BIG twist in elimination, NOT Soniya Akula

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8, which commenced just last week, is already approaching its first elimination. As the weekend draws near, the suspense over which contestant will be the first to leave the house is intensifying.

Six contestants on the chopping block in week 1 — Vishnupriya, Naga Manikanta, Soniya Akula, Shekar Basha, Bezawada Bebakka, and Prithviraj. Viewers are eagerly speculating about who will face first eviction of the season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination Week 1

Initially, voting trends placed Soniya Akula and Shekar Basha in the danger zone with the least number of votes. However, in a surprising turn of events, latest leaks from the sets suggest that the actual elimination might not go as expected.

Instead of Soniya, it is now being said that either Bezawada Bebakka or Prithviraj might be the one to pack their bags and leave the Bigg Boss house this week.

As the tension builds, fans are left wondering who will actually be sent home. The final outcome remains to be seen, and viewers will have to wait for the official announcement to know for sure. Who do you think will be the first to exit? Share your thoughts!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.