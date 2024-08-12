Bigg Boss Telugu 8 confirmed contestants list: 8 names leaked

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated 8th season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by the iconic Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, is set to begin soon. Preparations for the upcoming season are already underway at Annapurna Studios, with the show expected to premiere on either September 7th or 8th.

This season promises a thrilling mix of games, challenges, and sacrifices over the course of 100 days. The official promo has been released by Star Maa on their Instagram account, teasing an unprecedented level of entertainment with the caption, “Hello All! Presenting the much-awaited promo of SEASON 8! This time, we’re taking entertainment to a whole new level with thrills, surprises, and drama like never before. Get ready to witness the ultimate showdown where there is limitless fun & limitless entertainment!”

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestants

As the excitement builds, speculation about the contestants has also been rife. The Instagram page Telugu Bigg Boss Stars, known for its reliable updates, has revealed the first set of confirmed contestants. Among those entering the Bigg Boss house this season are:

Indraneel Varma Shanoor Sana Tejaswini Gowda Ravi Teja Rithu Chowdary Comedian Babloo Vishnupriya Pavitra Anjali Pawan

There are also rumors that Venu Swamy and YouTuber Barellakka might join the show, though no official confirmation has been made yet.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will air on Star Maa, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what surprises this season has in store.