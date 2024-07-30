Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestants list: 8 more NEW names added

Hyderabad: The buzz around the new season of the popular Telugu TV reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu, has reached fever pitch as the makers officially confirmed Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8. The show’s new logo has been revealed, igniting excitement among fans and viewers eagerly awaiting the latest updates.

The beloved host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, known for his charismatic presence, is returning to host the show. Reports suggest he will be receiving a whopping Rs 30 Crore for his role this season, a significant increase from the Rs 20 Crore he received last season.

The set work at Annapurna Studios is currently underway, and the pre-production phase is nearing its end. This season promises to be unique, with rumors of exciting games, contests, and challenges that will test the contestants in new and innovative ways. There’s even speculation about the introduction of two separate houses within the Bigg Boss house, adding an intriguing twist to the show’s dynamics.

In our previous article, we gave a tentative list of some contestants and now some more names are popping up on the internet. Let’s have a look.

1. Prabhas Srinu

2. Gayatri Gupta (Known for her role in ‘Fidaa’)

3. Etv Prabhakar

4. Anchor Udayabhanu

5. Singer Hemachandra

6. Sravana Bhargavi (Hemachandra’s wife)

7. Vishnupriya Bhimineni

8. Tejaswini Gowda

As the show gears up for its eighth season, fans are eagerly discussing potential plot twists, contestant dynamics, and the much-anticipated tasks and challenges. The presence of Nagarjuna as host ensures a blend of entertainment and suspense, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.