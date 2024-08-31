Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Exclusive: Contestants, premiere shoot & more

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu has become a most loved show in the Telugu states, attracting millions of viewers with its engaging and often dramatic format. Now, the much-anticipated 8th season of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to kick off tomorrow, September 1st, at 7 PM. Fans can tune in on Star Maa or stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Our exclusive sources close to the show, around 14 to 16 contestants will be entering the Bigg Boss house today, August 31. This means the house will be buzzing with activity right from the start of the show tomorrow. More contestants are expected to join in the following days, with some arriving on the second day and others entering as wildcard participants later in the season.

The filming for tomorrow’s premiere episode is happening today.

This season, the Bigg Boss house is set to have a unique jungle theme. The furniture is designed with animal motifs, and the house will feature three bedrooms, adding a fresh and wild twist to the environment. Fans can also look forward to a special house tour promo by Nagarjuna, which is expected to be released today.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestants List

Vishnupriya Bhimineni Shekar Basha Bezawada Bebakka Nainika Vismaya Sri Aditya Om Model Ravi Teja Director Parameshwar Khayyum Ali Soumya Rao Singer Saketh Anjali Pavan Abhinav Naveen Abhiram Varma

There’s also exciting news about Nagarjuna, who returns as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8. Reports suggest that his pay for this season has seen a significant increase, reportedly doubling from what he received last season. Additionally, there’s speculation that the contestants will be divided into two groups, introducing a new element of strategy and competition.

Rumors are also that Rana Daggubati might make a guest appearance on the show to promote his upcoming movie, 35 Movie. If true, this would be a thrilling surprise for viewers.

As the new season is about to begin, fans are eagerly awaiting the drama, entertainment, and unexpected moments that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 promises to deliver.