Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Expected salaries of contestants

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is set to premiere tonight, and fans are buzzing with excitement, treating it like a major festival. Once again, the charismatic Nagarjuna takes the helm as host, poised to leave a lasting impact.

Viewers can catch the action on Star Maa or stream it live on Disney+ Hotstar. The first promo has already made waves, with Nagarjuna teasing that this season will be “limitless.”

This time around, 14 contestants will step into the Bigg Boss house, but there’s a new twist—they’ll enter as pairs rather than individually. Unlike previous seasons where participants joined solo, this fresh format of seven pairs is expected to stir up new and interesting interactions.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 host Nagarjuna Akkineni (Instagram)

As the show kicks off with great enthusiasm, let’s take a quick look at the weekly earnings of the contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestants List:

Vishnupriya Bhimineni

Shekar Basha

Bezawada Bebakka

Nainika

Vismaya Sri

Aditya Om

Model Ravi Teja

Director Parameshwar

Khayyum Ali

Soumya Rao

Singer Saketh

Anjali Pavan

Abhinav Naveen

Abhiram Varma

According to a report from Filmibeat, the contestants’ weekly remuneration ranges from Rs. 1 lakh to as much as Rs. 5 lakh for the highest-paid participants.

There’s also exciting news about Nagarjuna’s return as the host. Reports indicate that his fee for this season has seen a significant hike, possibly doubling compared to what he earned last season. Additionally, it’s rumored that the contestants will be split into two groups, adding a new layer of strategy and competition to the mix.

Speculation is also swirling about a special guest appearance by Rana Daggubati, who might drop by to promote his upcoming film, 35 Movie. If this happens, it will undoubtedly be a thrilling moment for the audience.

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 gears up to begin, fans are eagerly looking forward to the drama, entertainment, and surprises that are sure to unfold.